You Might Spot These Celebs Around DC This Weekend

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their official couple debut at last year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, we can’t rule out this year’s event as a potential site for more celebrity surprises.
📸 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson heading to the White House Correspondents Dinner 💕 pic.twitter.com/nNaGMsAPcY
— Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) May 1, 2022
Of course, you can expect to see the President, First Lady, Vice President, and Second Gentleman, as well as the dinner’s host, comedian Roy Wood Jr. But supposedly there will be several other A-listers you can spot in town for the Saturday dinner and its surrounding events. Here are some of the big names you might catch hanging out around DC, according to The Hill and press releases sent by the Motion Picture Association and Elle magazine (the last two are hosting events this weekend).
- Singer John Legend
- Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen
- Actor BD Wong
- Actor Rosario Dawson
- Actor Justin Hartley
- Actor Sofia Pernas
- Actor Jerry O’Connell
- Actor Rebecca Romijn
- Reality TV personalities Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix
- Actor and comedian Fran Drescher
- Actor and producer Kyra Sedgwick
- Actor Jennifer Beals
- Actor Bradley Whitford
- Actress Amy Landecker
- Reality TV personality Drew Scott
- Comedian Aida Rodriguez
- Actor and author Chris Colfer
- Actor Ellen Crawford
- Actor Alysia Reiner
- Actor Sarah Yarkin
- Actor Julia Fox
- Fashion model Winnie Harlow
- Designer Brandon Maxwell
- Actor, model, and pro skater Evan Mock