You Might Spot These Celebs Around DC This Weekend

After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their official couple debut at last year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, we can’t rule out this year’s event as a potential site for more celebrity surprises.

📸 Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson heading to the White House Correspondents Dinner 💕 pic.twitter.com/nNaGMsAPcY — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) May 1, 2022

Of course, you can expect to see the President, First Lady, Vice President, and Second Gentleman, as well as the dinner’s host, comedian Roy Wood Jr. But supposedly there will be several other A-listers you can spot in town for the Saturday dinner and its surrounding events. Here are some of the big names you might catch hanging out around DC, according to The Hill and press releases sent by the Motion Picture Association and Elle magazine (the last two are hosting events this weekend).

Singer John Legend

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen

Actor BD Wong

Actor Rosario Dawson

Actor Justin Hartley

Actor Sofia Pernas

Actor Jerry O’Connell

Actor Rebecca Romijn

Reality TV personalities Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix

Actor and comedian Fran Drescher

Actor and producer Kyra Sedgwick

Actor Jennifer Beals

Actor Bradley Whitford

Actress Amy Landecker

Reality TV personality Drew Scott

Comedian Aida Rodriguez

Actor and author Chris Colfer

Actor Ellen Crawford

Actor Alysia Reiner

Actor Sarah Yarkin

Actor Julia Fox

Fashion model Winnie Harlow

Designer Brandon Maxwell

Actor, model, and pro skater Evan Mock