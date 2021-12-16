In DC, Covid Outbreaks Are Happening at Schools, Restaurants, and the Kennedy Center

As we head into 2022, things around Washington are starting to look more like 2020, thanks to the Omicron variant. DC’s daily case rate is now more than double what it was last month. Here’s what’s been affected, so far; we’ll keep the post updated:

Kennedy Center

Curtains were supposed to go up on the Kennedy Center’s production of Ain’t Too Proud on Wednesday, December 15, but after breakthrough cases came up among the fully vaccinated company, the start date has been pushed to December 28.

Restaurants

Throughout the pandemic, restaurants and bars have dealt with temporary closures as staff test positive for Covid. The most recent closures are Petworth burger hangout Slash Run and Dupont cocktail bar/restaurant Bar Charley—both will be shuttered through the weekend.

Schools

At least four area public or charter schools are moving to virtual instruction due to Covid outbreaks. Manor Park’s Whittier Elementary School announced it will not return to in-person learning until early next year. In Prince George’s County, Benjamin Tasker Middle School, Excel Public Charter School, and Kettering Middle School will go virtual through early January. The private all-boys Catholic school Georgetown Prep also moved to virtual classes after at least 30 students tested positive.

Universities

One of DC’s first four Omicron cases was found in the Georgetown University community. The school recently saw its highest single-day rise in cases. Georgetown, along with American University and George Washington University, are requiring booster shots by early next year. Georgetown will cancel indoor events or hold them outside. GW has canceled in-person events and made its final exams virtual.

Washington Football Team

The football team now has at least 21 players on its Covid-19 reserve list. The NFL in particular is experiencing an outbreak, with around 100 players around the league testing positive this week.