More Than One-Third of the Washington Football Team’s Roster Is Sidelined Due to Covid

Somehow, the Washington Football Team is planning to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

There are now 21 players who have tested positive for Covid and been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list. Seventeen players were added earlier this week. On Wednesday, eight more were added, followed by three more today.

There are 53 players on the WFT’s 2021 roster. Of the 21 players who are potentially unavailable for Sunday’s game, 11 were possible starters, according to ESPN. In order to play, asymptomatic vaccinated team members must show two negative tests, 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must wait out a full ten day quarantine. Separately, there are another 13 players out with injuries.

The stakes of Sunday’s game are high. WFT currently holds the final playoff spot, and there are four games left in the season.

The high number of sidelined players isn’t a problem unique to WFT. About 100 players around the country tested positive this week.