Three DC Universities Will Require Covid Booster Shots By Early 2022

Georgetown, American, and George Washington universities all announced this week that they will require students and staff to get Covid booster shots by early next year.

One of DC’s first cases of Omicron was found in the Georgetown community. The school’s updated guidance requires the booster by January 21, 2022, for “all faculty and staff,” students who are enrolled in at least one in-person course, and all visitors.

At GW, eligible students, faculty, and staff must get a booster shot by February 1, 2022.

American gave the latest deadline for the dose—February 10, 2022—one month after the spring semester starts. It’s also requiring it of all students, faculty, and staff.

Though Howard University has seen an uptick in cases, the school hasn’t made an announcement requiring boosters yet. Still, school leaders are urging students to get the added protection.

Most people are now eligible for the booster, and it’s free and accessible around the DMV.