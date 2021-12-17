The Jonas Brothers Posted a White House TikTok With Joe Biden

The White House has welcomed its share of celebrities this year: Gen-Z pop princess Olivia Rodrigo, actress and activist Angelina Jolie, and one-name icon Ciara. But as a holiday gift to Washington—nay, America—the president hosted the Jonas Brothers at the White House this week. The heartthrob trio were filming their portion of the holiday concert, In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.

While at the president’s residence, the brothers made a version of TikTok’s viral “Joe Byron” audio. (We could attempt to explain the original video from New York street show Sidetalk, but it’d be easier for you to just watch it here. A warning: it includes some spicy language.) Biden himself makes an appearance at the end of the Jonas Brothers’ video—could we have a fourth bro on our hands?

This isn’t the first time the musical dreamboats have visited the White House. Drawing stans from both sides of the aisle, they sang the national anthem at the 2008 Easter Egg Roll while George W. Bush was president and surprised Malia and Sasha Obama in the East Room after Barack Obama’s first inauguration.

Watch the TikTok here:

