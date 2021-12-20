Far-Right Group Plans Candlelight Vigil for January 6 Prisoners at DC Jail

The far-right group that held a lightly attended rally to support people still held in connection with January’s attack on the US Capitol plans a series of candlelight vigils on the anniversary of the riot. A DC event will be held in front of the DC Jail, where about 40 “January Sixers” are held in the Correctional Treatment Facility, a medium-security lockup adjacent to the main jail.

Officials reinstated fencing around the Capitol and instituted other security measures ahead of the group’s previous event. January 6 prisoners at the jail say officials moved them to another part of the facility on that day.

Look Ahead America says it plans to organize transportation to the jail for the vigil and hopes to hold similar events elsewhere. If attendance at the September rally is anything to go by, its transportation costs will be reasonable.