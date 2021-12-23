Here’s Where You Can (Maybe) Get a Rapid Covid-19 Test Before the Holidays

As Omicron spreads around the country and the holidays approach, rapid tests are increasingly hard to come by. The city has ordered 6 million tests to help meet the demand.

The BinaxNOW kits, one of the most popular and affordable options, are out of stock at all area CVS locations. But the QuickVue and pricey ($125-ish) Labcorp Pixel at-home tests are showing to be in-stock at a few CVS locations around the city. Other pharmacies report they’re having trouble stocking them, such as the Connecticut Avenue Walgreens that’s not supposed to get another shipment until next week.

Here’s where you can check for at-home tests:

DC public libraries are getting shipments in at noon again on Thursday, which proved popular on Wednesday.

Check out today’s government testing sites and the times they’re open, including the Douglass Community Center, four fire stations, Farragut Square, and Benning Stoddert Recreation Center

There are eight walk-up sites offering free tests, and you can pre-register before going to save time

Before heading out, check the Test Yourself locations and rapid antigen maps to see how many tests are left at each site.