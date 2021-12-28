This gorgeous transitional-style home in the desirable Alta Vista neighborhood of Bethesda recently closed significantly above list price! This spacious home built in 2000 combines traditional and contemporary elements. Walking into the sunlit main level, you are greeted by a welcoming foyer which opens to a living room and dining room.

A wide hallway leads you back to the spacious family room that features a fireplace and French doors leading out to the stone patio and backyard. The adjacent kitchen includes an eat-in bar and breakfast area. A private office and powder room complete this floor. Upstairs, the cathedral height ceilings in the Primary bedroom shine and make the space feel airy. Dual walk-in closets and an ensuite bath which includes double vanities, separate shower and a bathtub.

The upper level has 3 additional bedrooms, laundry, and a hall bath. The lower level is finished with a large recreation/family room, 4th bedroom, full bathroom, loads of storage space and a connecting door to the 2 car garage.

The location is superb; just steps to local parks and playgrounds. The property is a short drive to Downtown Bethesda’s shops, restaurants, and other attractions. NIH, Walter Reed, and I-495 access are within a few minutes of the home as well.

Address: 5505 Oakmont Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20817

Contact:

Koki Adasi

koki@kokiisthekey.com