DC Public School Students Will Need a Negative Covid Test to Return to Class Next Week

Students in DC’s public schools will have to submit a negative Covid test before they’ll be allowed back in school next week, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday.

How can you get a test? DC’s plan to distribute rapid tests via its libraries is going pretty well, Bowser said, noting that they’ve handed out more than 100,000 tests since last Wednesday. DC expects residents to self-report test results via an online portal. Here’s this week’s testing schedule, per Bowser’s office:

We’ve also assembled a list of ways to acquire tests. If you test positive, you’re required to quarantine for five days.