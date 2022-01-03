It’s one of the largest malls in the Washington metropolitan area and has consistently been among the top sales-producing shopping centers in the country, attracting high-end tenants and ultra-affluent customers from around the world.

Tysons Galleria in McLean, Virginia, opened in 1988 with anchor store Macy’s as its first tenant. Now, with the closure of Macy’s and subsequent redevelopment of the wing it once occupied, Tysons Galleria continues to set standards — this time as a model for the mall of the future.

A crown jewel in Brookfield Properties’ portfolio of shopping centers and part of its Iconic Collection of 11 luxury retail destinations across the country, Tysons Galleria unveiled its new 200,000-plus square-foot wing in September to high praise from a record crowd of more than 214,000 people.

Addressing the evolving role of shopping centers and the changing needs of the modern consumer, the fully leased 10-tenant wing houses experiential lifestyle brands Bowlero, a retro-inspired bowling experience, and CMX Cinebistro (coming in summer 2022), an elevated movie-going experience. The wing also features high-end home furnishing brands Arhaus, Crate & Barrel, and RH — a brand that is transforming its own retail concept to provide customers with immersive in-store experiences.

But the centerpiece of the new Tysons Galleria wing is nearly 20,000 square feet of furnished community gathering space designed to provide a welcoming environment for the Washington, D.C. metropolitan community.

“The sense of community that malls offer is more relevant than it was prior to the pandemic,” said Chris Pine, Executive Vice President Anchors, Big Box & Development at Brookfield Properties. “With this project, we wanted to create a space for visitors to relax, work, and meet, with the understanding that shopping may not be the primary reason for visiting. Our shopping centers are evolving into venues that enrich local communities and provide a ‘third place’ in their daily lives.”

In keeping with the company’s commitment to sustainability best practices, the wing incorporates recycled materials from the former Macy’s space, along with an ivy-covered green wall and energy-efficient HVAC systems.

“While this feels and looks like a completely new space, the design concept emphasized salvaging as much of the original structure as possible,” said Brookfield Properties Senior Vice President of Planning and Design Mark DeCapri. “Of the material that was demolished, 88% — over 7,860 tons — was recycled. This is a quantity far larger than what we’d see on an average project of this magnitude.”

To date, an 18,000 square-foot RH gallery, a 42,000 square-foot Bowlero center, and a 15,000 square-foot Arhaus store have all opened in the new wing. A full slate of high-end tenants is set to move in on a rolling basis in 2022

