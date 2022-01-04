News & Politics  |  Pets

Check Out These Cute Pics of Pets in the Snow

Humans weren't the only ones enjoying DC's snow day.

Photo courtesy of puddythewestie via Instagram

Yesterday’s unexpected snow day turned Washington into a winter wonderland that gave folks a reason to get outdoors—pets, too. Dogs and cats may not be able to participate in a snowball fight or make snow angels, but furry Washingtonians spent the day eating the snow or running around in it (which is much better than getting hit in the face with a snowball). Check out these photos of adorable pets around the District living their best ~snowy~ lives.

