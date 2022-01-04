Check Out These Cute Pics of Pets in the Snow

Yesterday’s unexpected snow day turned Washington into a winter wonderland that gave folks a reason to get outdoors—pets, too. Dogs and cats may not be able to participate in a snowball fight or make snow angels, but furry Washingtonians spent the day eating the snow or running around in it (which is much better than getting hit in the face with a snowball). Check out these photos of adorable pets around the District living their best ~snowy~ lives.

“It appears there are frozen treatos falling from the sky. I repeat: Frozen Treatos.” -Teddy, conducting science pic.twitter.com/rLVo7J90f6 — Erica Arbetter (@ThatsErica) January 3, 2022

Very happy pup right here. He could snooze all day in this (after eating a bunch of snow) pic.twitter.com/dAuoOIjObg — Konfetka (@Konfetka_84) January 3, 2022

you won’t find a happier pup in DC pic.twitter.com/DTA83t1A6o — Jane Heeter (@byjanehammond) January 3, 2022

Happiest dog ever. He didn’t want to come inside to dry off. pic.twitter.com/Ajw5yj685k — Jordan Brock (@JordanSBrock) January 3, 2022

It’s her first big snow since moving from CA. She loves it! pic.twitter.com/WGZE85rcFx — Alexandra Saint (@MissAlexBell) January 3, 2022

From my California vacation to the North Pole…I mean Maryland in 2 days pic.twitter.com/YZI8qAZIkk — What's Eating DC (@WhatsEatingDC) January 3, 2022

NATO is one happy snow dog! pic.twitter.com/ykQ6TByjXe — Marcela Aguirre (@mar_ce_la_88) January 3, 2022

