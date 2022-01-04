Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was among thousands of drivers left stranded on 1-95 between Fredericksburg and the Beltway after a snowstorm caused multiple accidents and created virtual parking lot on the busy thoroughfare.

But unlike the other drivers marooned along the highway, Kaine was someone who, but for a few midwestern votes in 2016, might right now be in his second term as vice president—which meant that the Senator’s ordeal became something of an event in certain corners of the Internet.

Here’s a look back at how America (and Tim Kaine) handled his 27-hour captivity.

The Senator reportedly left his home near Richmond on Monday night to attend meetings in Washington. What should have been a swift two hour drive has stretched beyond 27 hours in freezing conditions.

I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday. 19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol. My office is in touch with @VaDOT to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/Sz1b1hZJZ5 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Despite being stuck behind what looks like a fresh mushroom truck for 27 hours, Kaine remained relatively calm. Even sunny, like this Florida orange he received in the middle of the night from a Connecticut family (Connecticutuns are pleased).

Virginia Senator @timkaine calling out a #Connecticut family – on I-95 in Virginia – who helped frustrated snow-impacted drivers with oranges. Nice to hear! https://t.co/uP8nGjPnDP — newsbell (@newsbell) January 4, 2022

Not everyone was as calm as Tim Kaine about the Tim Kaine situation.

OMG @timkaine says he's looking forward to eating "a lot" and going to the bathroom after being stuck on I-95 for 27 hours! — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 4, 2022

Even seasoned weather experts were freaking out, and they’ve seen every sh*t storm out there.

Some people were wondering why Tim Kaine hasn’t pulled a Ted Cruz and hightailed it to Cancun by now.

If Ted Cruz was stuck on the I-95 instead of Tim Kaine. pic.twitter.com/PGEcZws9ap — Ex, Life long conservative Republican (@SawtoothSasqua1) January 4, 2022

But Tim Kaine was barely complaining. WHAT WAS HE DOING?

Is he playing the harmonica in i-95 tho — Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) January 4, 2022

WHY HADN’T HE ESCAPED LIKE IN AN OLD TIME-Y MOVIE?!

Tim Kaine, hour 23 on I-95 pic.twitter.com/P1LIcdZOOE — Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) January 4, 2022

GIVE THE MAN MORE ORANGES! And maybe some water.

We probably shouldn't have a United States Senator stuck on the I-95 freeway for 27 hours, but he's still there. Someone with Connecticut license plates gave him one orange!! Can someone please rescue Tim Kaine?!? He has no water. He has popcorn now. His gas tank is fine. — Kimberly (@housesandme) January 4, 2022

His patience began to seem otherworldly.

Update: I've been on the road for 27 hours. https://t.co/waGSrARUEe — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

Celestial.

I’m frustrated, but not in serious trouble. If you are in trouble on Virginia roads today, call @VaDOT at 1-800-FOR-ROAD. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 4, 2022

He stayed grateful for the simple things: A good coat. Fuel. Oranges.

Right now on CNN, Senator @timkaine says he's now in hour 27 of his journey on I-95! "If you run out of gas, you are really sunk," he says. He says he's glad he has a good coat but has only eaten am orange since Sunday night. Thousands stranded. #Virginia #I95 #snowstorm — Eva (@evamckend) January 4, 2022

With this level of patience, forget Tim Kaine for Vice President. Tim Kaine for Dalai Lama.

And once he was freed, Kaine—ever the dedicated public servant—went straight to the office.

And after getting stuck in a DC area snowstorm on I-95 that turned a 2 hour commute from Richmond, VA into a 27 hour slog, @timkaine has arrived at his DC office: pic.twitter.com/c4ORrJP40k — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 4, 2022

All in all, a bad night for Tim Kaine the commuter was a good night for Tim Kaine the role model:

After 27+ hours on the road from Richmond to DC, @timkaine is safely back in the Capitol. Still in good spirits! pic.twitter.com/VV9SKdDeNM — Katie Stuntz (@kastuntz) January 4, 2022

