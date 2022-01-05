More Snow May Be on Its Way—It’s Not Too Late to Panic!

Washingtonians kind of blew it with the recent snowstorm. Blame it on two straight years with negligible snow, holiday hangover, or Covid fatigue, but there were few reports of people ransacking their nearest Trader Joe’s or putting in great quantities of ice melt. And look what happened.

But! Another opportunity to panic—the most reasonable reaction to snow in the DC area—awaits. More snow is forecast for Thursday night moving into Friday morning: two to three inches are possible, the Capital Weather Gang says.

So give your snow shovel the once-over (the D-shape handles can split when you’re moving lots of wet snow). Call around to see whether stores nearby have ice melt and make plans to trudge down (driving is still pretty dicey in many areas). Pick up some supplies for the weekend, and help empty a few shelves if you’re able (maybe some coconut water, dried fruit, or canned beans?). Our reputation as weather wimps is on the line. Don’t let the optimists win.