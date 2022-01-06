More Snow Is Coming, So Naturally, Area Grocery Shelves Have Been Picked Clean

Grocery-store shortages are nothing new, especially since the pandemic and supply-chain crisis. But shelves have seemed especially barren this week, when Washington was faced with winter’s first snowstorm—and the prospect of more snow coming tonight. At some stores—like at the Westbard Giant and Sangamore Safeway in Bethesda—entire milk sections were nearly wiped out. If you were dreaming of spending your snow day making soup and thus looking for chicken stock, you were out of luck at the Glover Park Trader Joe’s. And no spring onions or chives at the Giant in Kentlands, or chicken at an Annapolis Giant! Toilet paper is also back in high demand. Here’s what else folks are seeing:

Apparently the latest storm to hit DC is having an impact on my local grocery store. pic.twitter.com/VTlwyO6ApZ — LT Goodluck (@theguvna505) January 5, 2022

Produce shelves at local @HarrisTeeter. WTH? Did the 95 backup cut DC off from vegetable delivery? pic.twitter.com/26dSzzaFpn — Naomi Paiss (@NaomiPaiss) January 5, 2022

In our local DC grocery stores, I'm finding shelves are empty for certain food group/types. Like no lettuce and no cat food and of course TP and bottled water. But plenty of ice-cream, beer, wine, dry goods, candy, Valentine Day stuff, etc — Love in the Time of Corona (@Love_in_Time_of) January 6, 2022

Lots of empty shelves in multiple DC grocery stores. COVID, snow,supply chain issues or a massive run on the limes and mushrooms? pic.twitter.com/bYt7kVnazN — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) January 6, 2022

My store was totally out of Fritos. They had chili cheese Fritos but I was buying them to eat with chili. So I decided on saltines – out of those too. No joke. — mcremin (@mcremin2) January 6, 2022

Yes!! I went this morning to 2 Safeways and was super confused 🥴 They said the trucks haven't arrived for a week 🤷🏾‍♀️ — the Queen (@itsFATSbee) January 6, 2022