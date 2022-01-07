Captain White Seafood Has Found a New Location

Though Captain White Seafood City had been embroiled in a legal fight for years with its landlord—Wharf developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront—and the DC government, spectators were nonetheless stunned to see its barges towed away from their longtime home in Southwest DC late last year. At the time, co-owner Pete White told Washingtonian that the market would reopen elsewhere, but offered few additional details: “It will be local,” he said. “I don’t know if it will be DC or not, but it will be around the area.”

The search for a new spot didn’t take long. As reported by the Washington Business Journal, Captain White has acquired new space, not far from National Harbor on the Maryland side of the Potomac. The seafood market will take over a building that used to house Pizza Italia and Frank’s Sports Bar. It’s located at 6308 Livingston Road in Oxon Hill. The sale closed last month. Alas, the new location does not require dropping an anchor—it’s landlocked in a parking lot.

According to a Facebook post announcing the move, the new Captain White Seafood will open later this year.