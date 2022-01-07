News & Politics

The DC Area Is Getting a Few New Covid Testing Sites

With Omicron surging, more testing options are on the way.

Written by
| Published on
Image by Plyushkin via iStock / Getty Images Plus.

Since Omicron descended, turning the DC area into one of the hottest Covid hot spots in the country, area testing sites have been overwhelmed. Some residents have turned to hospital emergency rooms for testing, which officials have strongly advised against doing.

A handful of new testing sites are on the way. Marymount University announced it will open a new Covid testing booth on its main Arlington Campus. The general public, in addition to students and faculty, will be welcome to test there. Arlington residency is not required to receive a test. The booth is expected to open on Monday. 

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also announced 10 new testing sites around the state, including three in the Prince George’s County suburbs. They will be located at the UM Laurel Medical Center, the UM Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, and Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Hogan said the new sites will be fully operational and open daily for walk-ups, no appointment necessary, by the end of next week. 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Lauren Mccaffrey
Lauren Mccaffrey
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day