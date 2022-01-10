5 Asian Desserts That Taste as Good as They Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soondoo Boo (@foodooboos)

Matcha Crepe Layer Cake at Kyoto Matcha

33 Maryland Ave., Rockville; 967 Rose Ave., North Bethesda; 10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

These Japanese dessert shops specialize in all things green tea—from gold-leaf-topped soft-serve to cream puffs—but nothing is as satisfying as slicing through the many layers of this matcha crepe cake.

Magnolia Dessert Bar: 431 Maple Ave. W., Vienna. Sisters Thai: 4004 University Dr., Fairfax; 2985 District Ave., Fairfax; 503 Montgomery St., Alexandria; 7995 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac

This sundae—also known as Shibuya toast—comes loaded with macarons and truffles and is built atop a honey-and-butter-glazed brioche mini-loaf. Find it in flavors such as Nutella, matcha, and Pocky strawberry.

Bingsoo at Siroo & Juk Story

4231 Markham St., Annandale; 13830 Lee Hwy., Centreville; 10176 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Order this snow-like Korean dessert with toppings ranging from mochi and red bean to Oreos and fresh fruit. Our favorite: the green-tea version with diced mango and corn flakes.

Puffles at Iron Ice

13814-D Braddock Rd., Centreville

Puffy Hong Kong–style egg waffles are topped with ice cream (think green tea or strawberry cheesecake), then gussied up with candy, mochi, drizzles, and whipped cream.

Halo Halo at PogiBoy

1110 Vermont Ave., NW

There’s a rainbow of ingredients in this icy Filipino dessert: purple ube ice cream, pandan flan, jackfruit, red beans, plantains, coconut-pineapple jelly, and taro-flavored ice.

This article appears in the January 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

