A DC Art Gallery Is Hosting an Exhibition to Honor Betty White

"Betty White Unites" opens this weekend at Zenith Gallery

Betty White: Paint-by-NumbersAlive! Artwork by Rebecca Klemm and Ruth E. Green.

Zenith Gallery will host an exhibition to honor late actress Betty White, who died just before the start of the new year. The exhibit, titled “Betty White Unites,” will open at the gallery’s Iris Street location—the private home of owner Margery Goldberg—with opening receptions on Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15.

There will be paintings and drawings from nearly 20 local and nationally-acclaimed artists featured in the gallery that will depict the cultural icon. The exhibit will be on display until January 29.

“Zenith Gallery and our artists want to start the year off right with love and positivity by celebrating the life of Betty White,” said Goldberg. “She is loved by everyone, and I believe through the celebration of her life we can be united.”

Here’s some of the artwork that will be featured in the gallery:

Betty White: Paint-by-NumbersAlive! Artwork by Rebecca Klemm and Ruth E. Green.

 

Troublemaker. Artwork by Jennifer Wagner.

 

I’m Still Here-2022. Artwork by Gavin Sewell.

 

Golden. Artwork by Bulsby Duncan.

 

What A Gal. Artwork by Cheryl Elmo.

 

Before becoming an assistant editor, Damare Baker started out as an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

