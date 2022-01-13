Some Grocery Shelves Are Still Barren. Here’s a List of Stores With Shortages Around the Area.

Over a week after the snowstorm that caused both panic-buying and delivery truck delays, area grocery stores are still struggling to replenish daily necessities like chicken, lettuce, and dairy products.

According to Andy Harig, Vice President at the Food Marketing Institute, there were scattered reports of product shortages during the holidays, but nothing abnormal–until Omicron hit: “We’ve seen really high absentee rates that are anecdotally beyond what we saw with both the first wave of COVID and the delta,” Harig says. “It’s not just on the store level– it’s in transportation systems, food manufacturing, and even on the farm and agricultural level.”

Harig anticipates that shelves will be fully stocked by the end of the week… just in time for Sunday’s potential snow. In the meantime, here are the stores that say they’re restocked, and the ones that are still lacking in certain departments:

DC:

Giant, H Street Northeast: Limited produce.

Giant, Shaw: No milk.

Giant, Cathedral Heights: “90 percent” stocked

Harris-Teeter, Adams Morgan: No produce but restocking today.

Harris-Teeter, Jenkins Row: Supply is very limited (it’s closing for good in two days).

Trader Joe’s, Foggy Bottom: No limes.

Trader Joe’s, Glover Park: Fully stocked (Even limes!)

Whole Foods, Navy Yard: Fully stocked.

Whole Foods, P Street: Fully stocked.

Maryland:

Dawson’s Market, Rockville: Restocked.

The Fresh Market, Rockville: No dairy, but expecting to restock today.

Giant, Annapolis: No meat, produce, or dairy products.

Giant, Hyattsville: No meat, eggs, or produce.

Giant, Kentlands: No eggs, limited dairy products.

Giant, Bethesda (Westbard): No milk.

Safeway, Bethesda (Sangamore Road): Limited milk, meat, and produce.

Safeway, Bethesda (Arlington Road): Limited meat, produce, and dairy, but restocking today.

Safeway, Silver Spring: No blueberries or dairy products, but expecting to restock today.

Safeway, Oxon Hill: Limited produce and dairy products.

Wegmans, Glenarden: Limited produce.

Whole Foods, Silver Spring: Restocked.

Whole Foods, Chevy Chase: Restocked.

Virginia:

Giant, Arlington (Lee Highway): Limited meat and dairy products.

Harris-Teeter, Alexandria: Restocked.

Safeway, Rosslyn: Restocked today.

Trader Joe’s, Old Town Alexandria: Restocked.

Wegmans, Alexandria: Restocked.

Wegmans, Fairfax: No broccoli, asparagus, or squash, and limited meat.

Wegmans, Tysons: Limited produce.

Whole Foods, Old Town Alexandria: Restocked.

Whole Foods, Clarendon: Restocked.