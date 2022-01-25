President Joe Biden Makes Ice Cream Stop at Jeni’s in Capitol Hill

The big unanswered question of the Biden presidency: when—and where—will the Ice-Cream-Lover-in-Chief get his first local scoop? Turns out the answer is Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Barracks Row. The President made a quick pitstop at the ice cream shop this afternoon after a visit to neighboring boutique Honey Made, where he admired necklaces on the wall for “my wife,” examined a coaster with a German shepherd on it, and picked up a Kamala Harris mug, according to a pool report.

Products at Honey Made include RBG and ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ mugs and oven mitts. pic.twitter.com/pinVLfCg62 — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 25, 2022

Early pool reports are vague, however, on what Biden ordered at Jeni’s other than it was a cone with two scoops—”light colored flavor on bottom, darker ice cream on top.” (UPDATE: It was salted peanut butter ice cream with chocolate flecks plus a scoop of blackout chocolate cake on a waffle cone.) POTUS waved the cone at pool reporters before heading off in his motorcade.

Jeni’s is an obvious choice for Biden; He’s already chummy with the owner of the Ohio-based chain, Jeni Britton Bauer. “Once, I got a call while in a board meeting — it was him. Just telling me hello and that he was eating our ice cream. He ended the call with ‘I love ya, kiddo’, or something of that nature — and I returned it. ‘I love you, Joe,’” Britton Bauer wrote on Instagram the day after his inauguration. Now she considers him “a friend, and even something of a mentor” and has posted photos of them hugging. Jeni’s previously offered a limited edition “White House Chocolate Chip”—the prez’s favorite flavor.

If it’s above freezing, then it’s ice cream weather. pic.twitter.com/o8TOL05h3X — President Biden (@POTUS) January 25, 2022

