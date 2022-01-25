Food  |  News & Politics

President Joe Biden Makes Ice Cream Stop at Jeni’s in Capitol Hill

He also picked up a Kamala Harris mug at Honey Made boutique.

Written by
Published on
A double-scoop cone from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. Photography courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams.

The big unanswered question of the Biden presidency: when—and where—will the Ice-Cream-Lover-in-Chief get his first local scoop? Turns out the answer is Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Barracks Row. The President made a quick pitstop at the ice cream shop this afternoon after a visit to neighboring boutique Honey Made, where he admired necklaces on the wall for “my wife,” examined a coaster with a German shepherd on it, and picked up a Kamala Harris mug, according to a pool report.

Early pool reports are vague, however, on what Biden ordered at Jeni’s other than it was a cone with two scoops—”light colored flavor on bottom, darker ice cream on top.”  (UPDATE: It was salted peanut butter ice cream with chocolate flecks plus a scoop of blackout chocolate cake on a waffle cone.) POTUS waved the cone at pool reporters before heading off in his motorcade.

Jeni’s is an obvious choice for Biden; He’s already chummy with the owner of the Ohio-based chain, Jeni Britton Bauer. “Once, I got a call while in a board meeting — it was him. Just telling me hello and that he was eating our ice cream. He ended the call with ‘I love ya, kiddo’, or something of that nature — and I returned it. ‘I love you, Joe,’” Britton Bauer wrote on Instagram the day after his inauguration. Now she considers him “a friend, and even something of a mentor” and has posted photos of them hugging. Jeni’s previously offered a limited edition “White House Chocolate Chip”—the prez’s favorite flavor.

 

More:
Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

