It’s Official, Ella Emhoff Is About to Drop a Knitwear Line

Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter and “reigning fashion queen of the political scene,” announced on Instagram this week that the much-anticipated launch of her colorful knitwear line will happen with a drop “end of March/early April,” and that more monthly drops will follow.
We. Are. Ready.
The Parsons School of Design graduate, who became a bit of a DC fashion icon when she arrived at the presidential inauguration last year in a plaid Miu Miu coat (and promptly thereafter got a modeling contract), has been showcasing her signature vibrant striped knitwear designs as part of her own style on Instagram for years.
A brief history: As far as we can tell, she posted a few knit projects in 2019, and showed off blue-striped knit pants for the first time in May 2020, with a caption that said “commissions are open.” (There’s a whole highlight section of knitwear commissions she’s made–some striped, some floral, some color-blocked–all cozy-looking and bold.) Two months later, Emhoff donned a “prototype” pair of knit shorts, which she said would “soon be available for purchase.” Since then, she’s shown off a red-striped hand-knit rib dress, multi-color-striped ‘scrap pants,” and pink striped knit pants she raffled off to benefit For The Gworls. Now her knits, which she hand-makes in Brooklyn according to her website, are about to hit the market for real.
What these pieces cost? What exactly will the first drop will include? TBD, but it looks like we can count on seeing at least a few Ella Emhoff sweater vests in the mix. One other question: Who in DC will wear them first?
