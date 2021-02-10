America Is So Close to Being Able to Buy Ella Emhoff Knitwear

The reigning fashion queen of the political scene—Vice President Harris’s step-daughter Ella Emhoff—is staying busy as we await the release of her pending knitwear line. Fresh off of signing with modeling agency IMG at the end of January, the Parsons School of Design student recently flexed her modeling muscles at a photo shoot for online shop Mall. The New York-based store boasts wares from independent designers such as the Second step-daughter, who is listed as a shoppable brand despite having no merchandise on the site currently. Emhoff even donned one of her own creations in front of the camera: A knit dress in her signature stripe pattern.

Although her colorful knits may not be available for purchase quite yet, Emhoff is in the midst of raffling off a pair of woven pants on Instagram. The sweepstakes benefits two groups that support Black trans folx, For The Gworls and the Okra Project—Emhoff often uses Instagram stories to highlight organizations that aid the trans community. And while the average citizen may have to wait to try on the Brooklyn student’s apparel, we do have to wonder: When will “Momala” Harris step out in her own custom pair of rainbow britches?

