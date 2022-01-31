Lunar New Year, Black History Month, and Apothecary Tours: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 1/31-2/6

Happy Lunar New Year

Happy Lunar New Year! Wishing you and your loved ones a year of good luck and fortune! Besides the events highlighted in the newsletter below, here is an article about other ways to celebrate Lunar New Year.

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside . The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside . The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually. The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test . And lastly, the free indicates an event is 🆓.



Top Picks of the Week

1. Happy Lunar New Year. 🐯 There are a plethora of celebrations and meals to take part in. For families, consider joining in the reading of the book I Am Golden (Wed, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Dupont Circle) or stopping by the The REACH Winter Lanterns (ongoing, 🆓, 🌲, Kennedy Center), or grabbing a Lunar New Year ice-cream tasting flight (ongoing, $15, 🐼).

2. Celebrating Black History Month. ❤️ Join conversations with Black authors discussing how the history of American slavery is interpreted and memorialized (Tues, 🆓, 💻), the redemptive strength of Black joy (Thurs, 🆓, 💻), and one of America’s few Black master falconers (Sun, 🆓, 💻). The National Museum of African History and Culture is hosting a panel discussion on the triumphs and challenges of Black education (Fri, 🆓, 💻). For the month of February, Serenata will be hosting a variety of tastings from Black-owned spirits, wine and beer brands (starts Tues, $, 🛋/💉, Union Market) and cocktail classes (starts Tues, $85, 💻). Head to DC9 for a Big Bad Bombshell Bash for a drag show celebrating Queer Black excellence (Wed, $15, 🛋/💉, Shaw).

3. Learn how to cook something. 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳

4. Take a tour of an apothecary. 💊 The Apothecary Museum in Old Town Alexandria hosts guided tours of the preserved Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Shop, which dates back to the 18th century (various dates, $8, 🛋, Alexandria).

5. Golden girl. 🤍 Wunder Garten is hosting a Betty White (Sat, 🆓, 🌲/💉, Union Market) tribute dance party.

6. A yakitori-sake tasting. 🍶 Toki Underground is hosting a special dinner with items such as charred eggplant in dashi; cabbage salad with nori, sesame, and bonito; yakitori (chicken and vegetable skewers); and three sake pairings (Sun, $100, 🌲/💉, H St.).

