News & Politics

Wale Says He’s Pulling Out of Broccoli City Music Festival

The festival's cofounder says the organizers are currently in talks with Wale's team.

Written by
| Published on
DC-born rapper Wale tweeted he will pull out of Broccoli City Music Festival. Photograph courtesy of the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Mere hours after the Broccoli City Music Festival announced this year’s lineup on Tuesday, DC-born rapper Wale tweeted that he is pulling out of the festival.

In a series of multiple replies to tweets, the “Folarin II” rapper said his decision was not about headlining, as many on Twitter were speculating (Wale’s name is on the second line of artists on the festival poster), but the matter of “respect.”

The festival’s co-founder Jermon Williams told Washingtonian that he was “just as surprised as everybody else” about Wale’s announcement. While “caught off guard,” he says the team are currently in talks of reconciliation with Wale’s management team.

Williams says the rapper agreed to partake in the festival after negotiations and conversations about the event, including the poster’s lineup arrangement. He adds that Wale was made aware he wasn’t a headliner, and the organizers explained to him that the name arrangement isn’t “necessarily indicative of where you fall right on in terms of the lineup.”

Wale tweeted Wednesday morning that he did not agree to participate in the festival and a “failure in communication” resulted in someone booking him for Broccoli City, though he did not specify whom.

In the midst of the social media frenzy, Williams says he does not want the festival’s purpose to get lost. Broccoli City “has always been about Black change,” he said. “We want to have people involved every year that represent DC culture, but by and large, we are about Black culture, music, and art in general. Our goal is to make an impact globally and nationally.”

Broccoli City Music Festival, held at RFK Stadium, will take place May 7 and 8. As of now, Wale is scheduled to take the stage on May 7.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
David Tran
David Tran
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day