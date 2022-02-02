Wale Says He’s Pulling Out of Broccoli City Music Festival

Mere hours after the Broccoli City Music Festival announced this year’s lineup on Tuesday, DC-born rapper Wale tweeted that he is pulling out of the festival.

I’m Pullin out this show . https://t.co/PVCep1gINu — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

In a series of multiple replies to tweets, the “Folarin II” rapper said his decision was not about headlining, as many on Twitter were speculating (Wale’s name is on the second line of artists on the festival poster), but the matter of “respect.”

I don’t know how many times I have to say this has nothing to do with headlining . It’s like a nightmare https://t.co/oWobfvjIjV — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

Respect is why — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

I dont even care bout headlining . It’s principal . The messaging . Everything always has to be an uphill battle wit me . I’m just tired . — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2022

The festival’s co-founder Jermon Williams told Washingtonian that he was “just as surprised as everybody else” about Wale’s announcement. While “caught off guard,” he says the team are currently in talks of reconciliation with Wale’s management team.

Williams says the rapper agreed to partake in the festival after negotiations and conversations about the event, including the poster’s lineup arrangement. He adds that Wale was made aware he wasn’t a headliner, and the organizers explained to him that the name arrangement isn’t “necessarily indicative of where you fall right on in terms of the lineup.”

Wale tweeted Wednesday morning that he did not agree to participate in the festival and a “failure in communication” resulted in someone booking him for Broccoli City, though he did not specify whom.

I have no issue with BC or anybody . Some folks jumped the gun and “agreed for me” . I’m not interested in throwin anybody under the bus . This happens all the time in this business .Everybody that knows no knows that I’d perform on that joint at 5 am if that’s what’s in contract — Wale (@Wale) February 2, 2022

In the midst of the social media frenzy, Williams says he does not want the festival’s purpose to get lost. Broccoli City “has always been about Black change,” he said. “We want to have people involved every year that represent DC culture, but by and large, we are about Black culture, music, and art in general. Our goal is to make an impact globally and nationally.”

Broccoli City Music Festival, held at RFK Stadium, will take place May 7 and 8. As of now, Wale is scheduled to take the stage on May 7.