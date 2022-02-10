Food

Where to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Around DC

Eight restaurants and bars with beer buckets, outdoor seating, and more.

Written by
| Published on
All night happy hour at Biergarten Haus on Thanksgiving Eve. Photograph courtesy of Biergarten Haus.
Biergarten Haus in Northeast DC. Photograph courtesy of Biergarten Haus.

The showdown between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals happens this Sunday at 6:30 PM. Here’s where to watch the big game:

The Admiral
1 Dupont Cir., NW
The Dupont Circle bar will offer indoor and outdoor seating, plus a special menu that includes Bud Light buckets ($27), Michelob Ultra pitchers ($16), sliders, and more. Make a reservation or just walk in. 

Biergarten Haus
1355 H St., NE
Reserve a spot at the sprawling H Street, Northeast beer garden, which boasts a rooftop deck and more than 20 TVs. Down beer by the liter while munching on bar snacks like pretzel sticks and wings. 

Blackfinn Ameripub
1620 I St., NW; 2750 Gallows Rd., Vienna; 43781 Central Station Dr., Ashburn
Get deals on buckets of beers at these DC and Virginia taverns. Their menus include nachos piled onto a choice of tortilla chips, fries, or tater tots, and each location will feature game day packages. Make a reservation here

The Game Sports Pub
2411 18th St., NW
This Filipino/American bar in Adams Morgan is opening its doors for brunch at 11 AM. Graze on deviled eggs,  discounted nachos, and wings all day before kick-off. Book a table on Resy.  

Jack Rose  
2007 18th St., NW
For $75 a ticket, get endless wings, all-you-can-drink beer, and unlimited spiked cider starting at 4 PM. Hang out on the Adams Morgan whiskey den’s heated rooftop terrace and experience the “Super Bottomless Bowl” until 10 PM.

Lou’s City Bar 
1400 Irving St., NW
Join this Columbia Heights bar’s tailgate party starting at 2 PM. You’ll find a buffet, drink specials, giveaways, and more. Tickets start at $39.95 and can be purchased here

Madhatter
1319 Connecticut Ave., NW 
Calling all Bengals fans! This long-running Dupont bar is the place for you. The self-declared “Bengal fanbase headquarters” will start its watch party at 6 PM. Walk in or email eric.madhatterdc@gmail.com to reserve a table. 

Tap Sports Bar 
101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill
Root for your team at the National Harbor MGM’s sports bar overlooking the Potomac River. Tables (for four guests) start with food and beverage minimums of $275, and there are menu specials, drink packages, games, raffles, and more. Make a reservation here.

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Lauren Mccaffrey
Lauren Mccaffrey
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day