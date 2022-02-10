Where to Watch the 2022 Super Bowl Around DC

The showdown between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals happens this Sunday at 6:30 PM. Here’s where to watch the big game:

The Admiral

1 Dupont Cir., NW

The Dupont Circle bar will offer indoor and outdoor seating, plus a special menu that includes Bud Light buckets ($27), Michelob Ultra pitchers ($16), sliders, and more. Make a reservation or just walk in.

Biergarten Haus

1355 H St., NE

Reserve a spot at the sprawling H Street, Northeast beer garden, which boasts a rooftop deck and more than 20 TVs. Down beer by the liter while munching on bar snacks like pretzel sticks and wings.

Blackfinn Ameripub

1620 I St., NW; 2750 Gallows Rd., Vienna; 43781 Central Station Dr., Ashburn

Get deals on buckets of beers at these DC and Virginia taverns. Their menus include nachos piled onto a choice of tortilla chips, fries, or tater tots, and each location will feature game day packages. Make a reservation here.

The Game Sports Pub

2411 18th St., NW

This Filipino/American bar in Adams Morgan is opening its doors for brunch at 11 AM. Graze on deviled eggs, discounted nachos, and wings all day before kick-off. Book a table on Resy.

Jack Rose

2007 18th St., NW

For $75 a ticket, get endless wings, all-you-can-drink beer, and unlimited spiked cider starting at 4 PM. Hang out on the Adams Morgan whiskey den’s heated rooftop terrace and experience the “Super Bottomless Bowl” until 10 PM.

Lou’s City Bar

1400 Irving St., NW

Join this Columbia Heights bar’s tailgate party starting at 2 PM. You’ll find a buffet, drink specials, giveaways, and more. Tickets start at $39.95 and can be purchased here.

Madhatter

1319 Connecticut Ave., NW

Calling all Bengals fans! This long-running Dupont bar is the place for you. The self-declared “Bengal fanbase headquarters” will start its watch party at 6 PM. Walk in or email eric.madhatterdc@gmail.com to reserve a table.

Tap Sports Bar

101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill

Root for your team at the National Harbor MGM’s sports bar overlooking the Potomac River. Tables (for four guests) start with food and beverage minimums of $275, and there are menu specials, drink packages, games, raffles, and more. Make a reservation here.