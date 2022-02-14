Backfin Point: Make no compromises with this exquisite waterfront compound situated on an extremely private 17.5+/- acre tract of land less than 2 miles to historic Downtown St Michaels. This estate checks all boxes: dramatic tree-lined entrance, large pool, sauna, tennis court, multiple detached guest accommodations, privacy, deep water, expansive storage facility, detailed high-end construction, proximity to town, and stunning views.

The main home is an extremely well-built four bedroom residence with custom kitchen equipped with dedicated Subzero refrigerator and freezer, built-in wine fridge in island and Viking gas stove, vintage wood flooring throughout the main-level, amazing trim and generous living spaces.

There is a detached 3-car garage, with a two-bedroom guest house, 4,000+/- sq ft storage barn (perfect for all the toys), swimming pool, hot tub, a detached pool house with full bath, sauna, storage house, pond, tennis/sports court, excellent condition deep water dock with 2 boat lifts and dual jet ski float. Finding a property in this condition with all these features is nearly impossible. This listing is sold furnished and available for quick settlement for this season.

Address: 8850 Dawson Road, St. Michaels, MD

Contact:

Chuck Mangold, Jr.

Associate Broker

Benson and Mangold

31 Goldsborough Street

www.chuckmangold.com

410-822-6665 | Office

410-924-8832 | Cellular

chuck@chuckmangold.com