Comedy Shows, National Geographic, Best Butt Ever: The Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 2/14-2/20

Happy Valentine’s Day

​​Hello Neighbor,

Happy Valentine’s Day!

So, What Should You Do February 14-20?

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:

The 🛋 indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .

The 💻 indicates an event is happening virtually.

The 💉 indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .

And lastly, the 🆓 indicates an event is free.

Top Picks of the Week

1. National Geographic Museum reopens. 🏔 The museum reopens this week with two exhibits, including the breathtaking “Once Upon a Climb: Stories from Everest,” which transports visitors to Everest’s legendary slopes (starts Wed, 🆓 timed passes required, 🛋/💉, Dupont Circle).

2. Mother Tongue Film Festival. 👄 Highlighting linguistic diversity, this Smithsonian-sponsored film festival showcases a variety of films in languages such as Tzʼutujil Maya, Ojibwa, Anishinaabe, Olelo Kanaka Niihau, Haitian Creole, Gujarati, and Inuit (Siberian Yupik). Director discussions complementing the film festival start next week (starts Thurs, 🆓, 💻).

3. Boat party inspired. 🎨 The Phillips Collection will be opening an exhibit with op artist Bridget Riley, who was inspired by work by Pierre-Auguste Renoir (ongoing, $, 🛋/💉, Dupont Circle).

4. Pilobus. 💃 Turning 50, this morphing performing arts show returns. See dancers transform into objects or various forms of expression (Sun, $30+, 🛋, Fairfax).

5. Have a laugh. 🤣 Hideaway from the Sunday scaries at a Sunday Funday Comedy Show (Sun, $25, 🛋/💉, Georgetown). Enjoy a show for the comedic resistance (Wed, $20, 🛋/💉, The Wharf) or a comedy open-mic night (Mon, 🆓, 🛋/💉, Truxton Circle). And well, I’m not sure if reading your adolescent diary entries (Fri, $20, 🛋/💉, 14th St.) is a comedy show, but there’ll probably be some (nervous) laughter. Find love or laughter at a Valentine’s Day-themed comedy show (Mon, $20, Arlington).

Everything Else This Week

Your Neighbor,

Jade (@clockoutdc)

Join the conversation!