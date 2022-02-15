7 New DC-Area Happy Hours With Seriously Good Deals

We all might need a few pick-me-ups to get through ‘til spring. Whether you’re looking for a Monday martini or a way to unwind over the weekend at a $20 open bar—no joke, that exists—these newly launched happy hours are worth leaving the house for.

Cafe Riggs

900 F St., NW

The ritzy restaurant in Penn Quarter’s Riggs hotel just launched Martini Mondays—a classy start to the work week, available in the dining room or outdoors on the garden terrace or patio. Specials include five different martinis for $12 each, or, if it’s hard to choose, a flight of three minis for $24. Details: Monday, 4 to 10 PM.

Death Punch Bar

2321 18th St., NW

Open bar—it’s not just for weddings and NYE. Chef Darren Norris’s Japanese emporium in Adams Morgan offers a $20 open bar six nights a week, available in the top-floor Death Punch Bar. Drink options include draft beers, rails, and highballs. Free billiards and DJ sets provide extra entertainment in the low-lit cocktail lounge, which also has a back patio for outdoor seating. Details: Tuesday through Sunday, 4 to 7 PM and 10 PM to 12 AM.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St., NW

The U Street gastropub’s Pies & Pitchers happy hour kicked off last month and includes discounts on drinks, pizza, and arancini—all served inside or out on the patio. The $22 DC Brau pitcher and two-topping pizza combo is a particularly good deal (the pizza alone can cost $19 on the regular menu). And if a good beer gets your brain in gear, you can stick around on Wednesdays for trivia night. Details: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 7 PM

Fitzgerald’s

1232 36th St., NW

This sporty new Georgetown bar adjoining 1789 and the Tombs offers happy hour specials at its 12-seat bar and tables flanked by cushy leather banquettes. Deals include $10 martinis and Manhattans, a selection of $10 wines, and $5 draft beers. Details: Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 6:30 PM

Salazar

1819 14th St., NW

The newest venture from the Mission Group made a splash on 14th Street– literally, since the multi-level bar encourages patrons to throw frozen tequila shots at a bell on its rooftop. The Tex-Mex spot’s daily happy hour specials include $1 chips and salsa and $4 tacos to go with $4 beers, $8 margaritas, and $24 pitchers. Keep an eye out for a new bottomless margarita brunch, too – it’s expected to launch later this month. Details: Monday through Friday 4 to 7 PM; weekends 4 to 6 PM

Spacy Tea & Cocktail Lounge

2309 18th St., NW

The bar inside Adams Morgan’s Spacycloud Lounge launched its happy hour earlier this month with Eastern European-inspired cocktails for $9, wines between $5 and $6, and beers starting at $4. Diners can also enjoy happy hour pricing for some vegan appetizers in the intimate basement bar. Plus, Thursday evenings feature live music—specifically, Eastern European outlaw folk tunes. Details: Wednesday 7 PM to 12 AM; Thursday through Saturday 7 to 9 PM

Stellina Pizzeria

399 Morse St., NE; 2800 S Randolph St. Suite 130, Arlington

If you’re craving a little something crispy, this popular pizza spot’s $20 Aperitivo Italiano Happy Hour includes both arancini (rice fritters) and mozzarella in carrozza (fried mozz). The deal also includes a ten-inch margherita pizza, homemade chips, and a choice of one drink – with additional drinks priced at $5 each. Both of the Michelin-recognized pizzeria’s locations offer patio seating in addition to brightly-lit, colorful indoor spaces. Details: Tuesday through Friday 3 to 6 PM