A Running List of DC Restaurants and Bars That Still Require Vaccine Proof

Officially, yesterday marked the end of the Covid vaccine mandate—which applied to indoor dining rooms, among other public spaces. It was brief: DC mayor Muriel Bowser only implemented the rule on January 15. Still, several restaurants will continue to require that customers to show proof of their inoculation (with ID) for the foreseeable future. We’ll keep this list updated. Have an update? Email Alimpert@washingtonian.com.

All Souls

725 T St., NW

On the day the mandate lifted, the local-fave Shaw hangout tweeted that “Nothing changed today” in regards to the vaccine requirement.

Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

The mod-American Capitol Hill restaurant is keeping the requirement in place while it gathers input from staff and diners.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Bloomingdale’s low-key hangout is keeping the requirement in place as “we process the city’s latest guidance and discuss it with our staff.”

Calico

50 Blagden Alley, NW

The indoor/outdoor Shaw bar is taking things week by week, but keeping the requirement for now.

Church Hall

1070 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Georgetown bar says it’ll stick with the requirement “for a while.”

City-State Brewing

705 Edgewood St., NE

Citing its popularity as a gathering place for families with small children (and frequent cases of Covid among staff), this Edgewood brewery is keeping the requirement in place for now.

Cotton & Reed

1330 Fifth St., NE

Looking to sample the rums at this distillery near Union Market? You know what to do.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 Eighth St., SE

The hyper-eclectic Hill spot is keeping its card-check policy in place for the foreseeable future: “We want to take every precaution until this is all over.”

The Duck and the Peach/La Collina/The Wells

300 Seventh St., SE; 747 C St., SE; 727 C St., SE

Hollis Silverman recently reopened her chicly comfortable Hill dining room Duck and the Peach to indoor diners. She’s keeping every precaution in place both there and its sibling osteria and gin bar until at least March 1: “I am over all the flip flopping and no notice for small businesses for sure,” she says.

Etto

1541 14th St, NW

The snug Logan Circle pizzeria will continue to check proof of vaccination for indoor diners over age 12 (plus ID for those over 17).

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St., NW

The hospitality group behind this upscale pub on the U Street Corridor will take things “week by week,” but is keeping the requirement for now.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

The oft-crowded beer hall off 14th Street will keep checking vax cards and IDs.

Gravitas/Michele’s

1401 Okie St., NW; 1201 K St., NW

Matt Baker’s Ivy City tasting room—and his newer restaurant in downtown DC’s Eaton hotel— will continue the requirement.

Hi-Lawn

1309 Fifth St., NE

The hospitality group behind this boozy hangout atop Union Market will take things “week by week,” but is keeping the requirement for now.

Jackie Lee’s

116 Kennedy St., NW

The beloved Brightwood Park joint (and its Tuesday night taco pop-up) are also upholding the policy.

Jane Jane

1705 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s Southern-cool cocktail bar will keep checking those vax cards for now.

Lulu’s Wine Garden/The Royal

1940 11th St., NW; 501 Florida Ave., NW

Lulu’s, the Southwestern-accented wine-and-snack spot in Shaw, will uphold the mandate for indoor diners. Sister cafe the Royal is following suit.

Madam’s Organ

2461 18th St., NW

The rollicking Adams Morgan institution will continue checking vaccine cards. Owner Bill Duggan is hoping for an immediate end to the mask requirement (that mandate lifts March 1): “I don’t know where the mayor is getting her advice from the CDC or from a CBD store.”

Reveler’s Hour/Tail Up Goat

1775 Columbia Rd., NW; 1827 Adams Mill Rd., NW

If you care to thumb through co-owner Bill Jensen’s baseball-card-style wine list at Adams Morgan hotspot Reveler’s Hour, bring your vax card. Same goes for nearby sister restaurant Tail Up Goat.

Service Bar

928 U St., NW

The top-notch cocktail destination on U Street is checking cards for its indoor bar space only.

Showtime

113 Rhode Island Ave., NW

The Bloomingdale bar says it’ll enforce vaccine checks through the end of the month, then reevaluate when the mask mandate is lifted.

St. Vincent

3212 Georgia Ave., NW

“Don’t throw out those vax cards yet,” said the Park View wine bar on Instagram. “You’re still gonna need them to get into St. Vincent Wine for some weeks/months to come.”

Tiger Fork

922 N St., NW

Blagden Alley’s stylish Chinese dining room is keeping the requirement for now.

2 Amys

3715 Macomb St., NW

The perpetually mobbed Cathedral Heights pizzeria was one of the first places to require proof of vaccination, pre-mandate. It hasn’t changed.

