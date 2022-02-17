The Capital Food Fight Will Make a Spring Comeback

Lots of events are making their post-pandemic comebacks, and this one should please food lovers: DC Central Kitchen’s star-studded cooking competition, Capital Food Fight, will return in-person April 7 at The Anthem.

The annual event, which started in 2004 and has been hosted by José Andrés, went virtual in 2020. This year’s attendees (who must be 21+ and fully vaxxed) will get to watch a showdown between local chefs while snacking on bites from 50 different local restaurants—participants range from the schmancy Café Riggs to food truck/bakery Captain Cookie.

Chefs compete in Iron Chef-style cook-offs, centered around secret ingredients. This year’s competitors are Pepe Moncayo (Cranes);Brittanny Anderson (Leni); Oji Abbott (Oohh’s & Aahh’s); Benjamin Lambert (The Point). They’ll face off in front of some TV-famous judges, including Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio and Andrew Zimmern. DC chef Spike Mendelsohn (Good Stuff Eatery) will host, and local media personalities Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis will emcee.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at $325 each, or $550 if you’re eyeing that bougie VIP package (it includes open bar and upstairs seating). The proceeds go toward DCCK’s work fighting hunger by providing culinary job training and serving fresh food to schools and neighborhood corner stores.