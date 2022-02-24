9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Thursday, February 24, Vitis is hosting a cocktail expo at Union Market (1309 Fifth St., NE). Look for five tables of cocktails with recipes and bottles to buy and take home. Get your tickets ($15) here. The event runs from 6:30 to 8 PM .

Head to Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum (925 13th St., NW) tonight, February 24, to dig into Spanish-inspired dishes paired with five wines (the event is part of the restaurant’s Wines of Pilgrimage dinner series). Tickets cost $160 and can be purchased on Resy.

On Saturday, February 26, sample 30 different wines with bar snacks at a Mega Wine Tasting held at Osteria da Nino (2900 S. Quincy St., Arlington) in Shirlington. Tickets are $25, and you don’t need to reserve in advance.

Thursday, February 24 through Saturday, February 26, join barman Mick Perrigo for a trio of cocktails at Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW). To get a ticket ($79) click here.

What’s better than an Italian dinner? A hand-rolled gnocchi cooking class. At Chef Abrar’s Place (8010 Gramercy Blvd., Derwood) you’ll learn to make potato and ricotta gnocchi paired with butter/garlic sauce and garnished with green peas, basil, and parmesan. The $69 class is on Saturday, February 26.

Saturday, February 26, you can bar hop while eating doughnuts at the Arlington Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest, which starts at 2 PM out of Courthaus Social (2300 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington). Five bars will offer beer, hard seltzer, and hard cider specials all day, and there will be plenty of doughnuts. To get a ticket ($19.99 to $29.99) and learn more go here.

Sip on Prosecco and go on a guided tour of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery on Sunday, February 27. After the 45 minute tour, head to brunch at Dirty Habit (555 Eighth St., NW). To get a ticket ($75), head here.

Mardi Gras festivities are already happening—check out where to celebrate around DC this weekend here. And you can still take advantage of the Savor Bethesda Restaurant Week, running through Sunday, February 27th.