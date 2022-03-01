Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This March
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
Kiki Rice
Viboonrattana Honey
Marian Wright Edelman
Jon Lottman
Cynthia Chavez Lamar
This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
