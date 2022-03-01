Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This March

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Kiki Rice

The Sidwell Friends senior helped lead the school’s girls’ basketball team to a national championship. Now she’s heading to UCLA.

Viboonrattana Honey

President Biden stopped by her Capitol Hill shop, Honey Made. He bought a Kamala Harris mug, among other things.

Marian Wright Edelman

The Children’s Defense Fund founder’s likeness is being added to the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

Jon Lottman

His DC-focused online music shop, Spin Time Records, is a fantastic resource for sounds of the past and present, including go-go, harDCore, and jazz.

Cynthia Chavez Lamar

The National Museum of the American Indian’s new director is the first Native woman to lead a Smithsonian museum.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.

This article appears in the March 2022 issue of Washingtonian.