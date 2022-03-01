🌸🌸🌸Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Is Predicted for March 22-25🌸🌸🌸

Get your cameras ready: Peak bloom for the cherry blossoms at Washington, DC’s Tidal Basin will take place from March 22-25, 2022. The National Park Service announced its annual prediction at a National Cherry Blossom Festival press conference Tuesday.

Peak bloom is the best time within the two-week-ish blooming period to go check out the famous flowers; about 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees (the most common type in DC) are expected to be open at the same time. And in case you’re new in town—the cherry blossoms are kind of a big deal around here.

Today’s in-person press conference—which also touted LaCroix’s new cherry-blossom flavor seltzer—marked the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s exciting return, after it was fully canceled in spring 2020 and mostly virtual last year. Just a few of the festival’s classic events making their in-person comeback this year include:

Taking place on March 20 at Warner Theatre on 13th Street, Northwest, this celebration of the relationship between the US and Japan will feature performances by multiple international musicians and a samurai artist. The event is free, though you do need to claim a ticket online. Additionally, the opening ceremony performances will be livestreamed for free on the Festival’s YouTube channel.

Running for ten blocks down Constitution Avenue, Northwest, the parade will have, well, all the stuff parades usually have—balloons, floats, marching bands, performers—and lots and lots of pink. It’ll run in the morning of April 9, and be broadcast on ABC7 on April 17. Tickets are available for $25-$40 to reserve seats in the best spots for watching the performances.

This family-friendly, all-day celebration on the banks of the Anacostia will have several interactive art exhibits, several outdoor stages with live music, a beer garden, and a fireworks show. Show up at the Capitol Riverfront at the Yards, no ticket required, on April 16 from 1 to 9.

Pink goes posh at this fancy fundraising dinner. Tickets are $250, with the funds going toward next year’s Cherry Blossom Festival. Because of Covid, the event will only accommodate 400 guests, and unlike past years, it will be mostly a sit-down affair.

Some of the Covid-conscious traditions the Festival launched last year, such as Petal Porches program that invited DC residents to dress up their doorsteps with blossom decorations, are running again this year. Different in-person events have different Covid safety policies, too, so be sure to check the website before attending. You might still need your vaccine card to celebrate that festival fun is back!