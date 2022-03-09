Renovated and stunning brick Lynhaven row home. Enter this dreamy residence through a custom pine gate. Meander down the natural stone front walkway and landscaped garden on your way to the charming covered front porch. This captivating home has impeccable finishes and an open concept gourmet kitchen. Custom kitchen cabinetry, solid satin brass Plank Hardware pulls, luxurious quartz countertops and full backsplash. Professional LG stainless steel appliances with a slide in gas range.

Beautifully finished natural oak floors, curated vintage era solid wood interior doors and a generous rear deck for outdoor entertaining. Custom bathrooms full of detail, handpicked tiles, lighting and rich finishes. Luxury vinyl flooring in the fully finished basement flex space with full bathroom with spacious shower.

Egress level leads to the backyard with oversized gravel driveway and additional patio space. A short stroll to neighboring Del Ray, future Potomac Yard Metro station, grocery, shops and restaurants including Target, Giant, My Organic Market, The Birchmere, Northside, Hops and Shine, RT’s, Royal Nepal and more!

Address: 167 Wesmond Drive, Alexandria, VA 22305

Contact:

Homes of Alexandria Team of Compass

homesofalexandriateam@compass.com

