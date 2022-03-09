The Best Reactions to the Ongoing Truckers Convoy

The “People’s Convoy” circled the Capital Beltway yet again Tuesday. While participants looped the highway, organizers met with US Senators Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz to discuss vaccine mandates. Other truckers met with lawmakers including US Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Though hundreds of trucks took part in Tuesday’s lap around the Beltway, the traffic impact was minimal. According to the People’s Convoy website, today’s round trip was canceled due to “weather related safety concerns.” (It’s raining.)

The rain may stop the convoy, but it can’t stop convoy takes.

TRUCK CONVOY: Earlier today, the “People’s Convoy” of truckers arrived at the Capitol Beltway. pic.twitter.com/3JcoaaYBdS — Forbes (@Forbes) March 7, 2022

Hey Truck Convoy! If you drive from Hagerstown to DC two days in a row obsessing about Beltway traffic, before driving back up to Hagerstown at the end of the day, then you’re not protesters. You’re commuters. https://t.co/6AvE1nNZwR — OMG! Ponies! Stands With Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@OMG_PONIES) March 7, 2022

I don’t live in DC anymore, but I lived there for ~6 years and I can tell you that the truck convoy is not going to have a lot of fun trying to loop on the Beltway. You can’t see DC from it and it’s a pain to maneuver around. Hard to see how this satisfies the crowd long term. — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 6, 2022

It’s pretty hilarious that the “freedom convoy” is circling the DC beltway in a single-file line because they don’t even get how to effectively cause a traffic jam — Read The Dispossessed by Ursula K. LeGuin (@JoshuaPotash) March 6, 2022

Not to mention the insane costs–especially gas–of traveling cross-country to protest against COVID mandates that have been lifted.

Fun with math: Distance travelled: 2500 miles. Semi average MPG: 6.5 (I looked it up). Average cost of diesel: $4.65/gal. (In my area, at least)

Cost to drive from LA to DC: $1,780.00/per truck.

Yeah, typical #MAGA plan. https://t.co/ww71ujol8e — Not Olivia Wilde’s Eyes 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@LeslieEKern1) March 6, 2022

Locals seem unfazed by the convoy’s efforts. Let’s not forget, traffic is not a foreign concept for these city drivers.

It’s pretty hilarious in DC right now. You see little groups of 3-5 trucks d getting cut off and separated by regular DC Beltway asshole drivers and the entire convoy is just dispersed around the beltway with all cohesion destroyed. https://t.co/dE0CUD0GmE — Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) March 6, 2022

I got on the Beltway to go get my kid from school. *Sees trucks with flags everywhere* Me: If this damn convoy makes me late to pick up my son, I am going to freely go OFF! I appreciate living in the DC area, where democracy has its say, but don’t get between me and mine. pic.twitter.com/C5qWbLIHPy — Danielle Grace 🍀 feels lucky to be creative. (@DaniGraceWrites) March 8, 2022

I just want to let the Peoples Convoy folks know: the Washington DC beltway handles more than 225,000 vehicles daily. Your 500 or so trucks coming won’t do anything but annoy people. Even if you had 10,000 vehicles – we’ll just take side roads. We’re used to it. — Mark Kamensek 🇺🇦 (@MKamensek) March 4, 2022

Some Washingtonians were actually willing to get caught up in the traffic to express exactly how they felt.

I was almost motivated to get on the Beltway today just to flip them off. — Ivy Lee (@ivyLee38486884) March 8, 2022