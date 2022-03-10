6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

DC Brau co-founder and brewmaster Jeff Hancock presides over a “Burning of the Bock” release party for the brewery’s Legislator Dopplebock. Apparently, the fireside ritual involves sticking a burning-hot poker into a pint of beer, which gives the brew a caramelized flavor and smokiness. Watch it happen at the brewery (93178-B Bladensburg Rd., NE) on Friday, March 11.

The ninth annual DC Whiskey Walk—in which participants down a different Irish whiskey at eight Dupont and Logan Circle bars—happens Saturday, March 12. Get tickets, $60 to $65, here. The event kicks off at Exiles (1610 U St., NW) at noon.

Union Market wine shop Vitis (1309 Fifth St., NE) is celebrating women winemakers with a tasting of wines from Maryland’s Old Westminster. The free tasting runs from 1-3 on Saturday, March 12. RSVP here.

It’s a big weekend for St. Patrick’s Day festivities. We’ve got a full guide to parties, bar crawls, and other events right here. A few things happening on Saturday, March 12: a Dupont bar crawl, a concert and mega-party at the RFK Stadium grounds, and an all-day party at Ashburn’s Lost Rhino Brewing Company (21730 Red Rum Dr., Ashburn),

DC native and chef Chericia Easton hosts a Southern brunch class this Sunday, March 13th. Learn to make fried green tomatoes, honey butter pull-apart rolls, and Creole seafood and grits plus honey/bourbon lemonade. The class, $85, starts at 11 AM. Get tickets here.

DThe two-day Belly Full Pizza Pop-up (804 V St., NW), a collaboration between Grazie Grazie owner Casey Patten, Caruso’s Grocery chef Matt Adler, and several other chefs, is happening Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13. All proceeds will be donated to feeding Ukrainian refugees through World Central Kitchen. On the menu: four pizzas, plus vitello tonnato from veteran chef Roberto Donna; cake in the colors of the Ukranian flag from Tiffany MacIsaac (Buttercream Bakeshop); and pizza bagels from Daniella Moriera (Call Your Mother). Place your order here.