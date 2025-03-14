This post was updated in March 2025.

There are two kinds of bars on St. Patrick’s Day: places that throw a leprechaun on the door, and real Irish pubs that celebrate with live music, dancing, and traditional food and drink. We’ll get festive at the latter—see a full lineup below.

DC Pubs

1732 Connecticut Ave., NW

Rise and shine—doors open at 10 AM for St. Patrick’s Day weekend at Dupont Circle’s Irish sports pub (you know what they say: you can’t drink all day if you don’t start in the morning). On Monday, March 17, the party starts at noon. Caveat: the kitchen is currently closed, but the Guinness will be flowing.

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Bloomingdale’s neighborhood pub, run by longtime friends Gareth Croke and Colin McDonough, is celebrating all weekend with classic pub bites, bands, and brunch fare with Irish twists. On Monday, it’ll open at 2 PM.

4 F St., NW



The Coleman family-owned institution has poured Irish beers on Capitol Hill for nearly 50 years. Patrons can drop by on St. Patrick’s Day starting at 9 AM for an all-day party with live music, Irish dancing, full lunch and dinner menus (we have our eye on the corned beef and cabbage or shepherd’s pie), and 51-cent Guinnesses before 10 AM.

749 Wharf St., SW, 2800 S Randolph St., Arlington, and 659 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Flint Hill



Tipperary native Mark Kirwan is behind these Irish gastropubs on Southwest DC’s Wharf (Kirwan’s) and in Arlington (Samuel Beckett’s) and Flint Hill (the Dark Horse). Dark Horse’s bash kicks off on Saturday, March 15, with an evening performance by Irish band One Street Over, while Samuel Beckett’s party is an all-day affair of live entertainment on Monday, March 17. Also on Saturday, March 15, is the Ireland on the Wharf festival, co-hosted by Kirwan’s with a waterfront beer garden, live music, and dancing.

14 F St., NW

This self-described “quaint, sometimes boisterous” pub near Union Station has served pints and an extensive selection of whiskeys for over four decades. St. Patrick’s Day—the celebration starts here at 9 AM—brings thirsty crowds looking for a good time.

Virginia Pubs

3971 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax

Fairfax City’s classic Irish pub is a popular gathering place for musicians—there’s often live music on the calendar—as well as fans of home-style cooking like potato/leek soup or Guinness beef stew. There’s plenty of live music and specials scheduled through the week and on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

2500 Columbia Pk., Arlington



Drop by this stalwart pub, which opens at 9 AM on St. Patrick’s Day for a satisfying Irish breakfast through 11 AM, plus hours of live music, beer, and Irish dancing. More live music and festivities start on Thursday, March 13 through the Monday holiday. Reservations, and early arrival, are recommended.

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington



Get ready for a full weekend of St. Patrick’s fun at this Arlington pub. Doors open at 9 AM on Saturday, March 15; 8:30 AM on Sunday, March 16; and 10 AM on Monday, March 17. Revelers can check out over 10 live bands, plus traditional Irish dancers.

105 W. Broad St., Falls Church

Cork native Colm Dillon runs “Four P’s,” a Falls Church staple of nearly three decades. Neighbors love it for the large patio and bar (with TVs for streaming sports) and music inside and out. St. Patrick’s Day lasts the whole weekend, with all-day parties from Friday through Monday. On the big day, expect a “K’eggs breakfast,” a three-course midday meal (reservations required), and plenty of live music.

713 King St., Alexandria



Old Town is home to a large Irish-American community and several pubs. This one is among the best. Listen to live music throughout this week, or sip a stout alongside a plate of bangers and mash. On St. Patrick’s Day, doors open at 9 AM and there’s live music and dancing all day.

760 Walker Rd., Great Falls



The 43 year-old pub is equipped with a large patio for sipping Smithwick’s in summer and a fireplace warming the room in winter. Comfort fare is served year-round, with plenty of sausages, savory pies, and stews. Doors open at 11 AM on St. Patrick’s Day ($15 cover), with additional lunchtime and dinnertime concert tickets available for purchase. There are music and dance performances Friday and Saturday, too.

Maryland Pubs

6119 Tulane Ave., Glen Echo



The atmospheric inn is a great place to avoid green-beer-chugging crowds and celebrate the holiday with family and friends. Patrons can sip Guinness at the bar, tuck into dishes like potato/leek soup, and catch live Irish music and dancing. On St. Patrick’s Day, expect outdoor bars (cash only), live music and dancing, and a $10 cover. Check outthis video with co-owner Christy Hughes as he reflects on coming to America, working at the Dubliner for 18 years, and opening his own Irish bars and restaurants.

11301 Elkin St., Wheaton



Regulars can relax by the fire or play darts at this Wheaton pub. Doors open at 10 AM for St. Patrick’s day festivities, which include live music, and traditional Irish dishes like corned beef and cabbage. There’s a $5 cover, and it’s 21+.

911 Ellsworth Dr., Silver Spring



This gathering place in downtown Silver Spring comes from Irish-born owners, and the menu boasts a few less-common finds like an Irish “boxty” (potato-and-cheddar cake) and colcannon (mashed potatoes with cabbage). On St. Patrick’s Day, catch a concert by The Pocket Band.

