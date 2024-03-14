9 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the DC Area

The luckiest weekend of the year has arrived. Dress in your best green, and make your way to one of these shamrock-studded events to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day:

Wunder Garten’s St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Bash

location_on 1101 First St., NE language Website March 15-17

The NoMa beer garden is throwing back-to-back St. Patrick’s day parties over the weekend. The festivities start on Friday with green beer and a Shrek Dance Party; on Saturday and Sunday, expect themed cocktails, games, and two live bands. If you’re a basketball fan, you can also catch some games on Sunday (free).

St. Patrick’s Day in Annapolis

location_on 1 Dock Street Annapolis, MD language Website March 16-17

St. Patrick’s Day in Annapolis is one of the area’s biggest four-leaf-clover-themed events. The two-day cultural festival features a free parade down West and Main streets to the City Dock complete with marching bands, Irish ensembles, floats, and civic groups. Plus, the Maryland gathering hosts Shamrock the Dock music festival, which will highlight local and international Irish dance troupes and pipe bands bands across two stages ($30 for festival, free for parade).

St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt

location_on 79 Potomac Ave., SE language Website March 16

Dacha Beer Garden’s St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt is back by popular demand. The day will feature holiday-themed games such as crossword puzzles and a scavenger hunt for local landmarks. You can play to win prizes at the Navy Yard location (free).

VA Irish Fest

location_on 44578 Atwater Dr. Ashburn, VA language Website March 16

This Ireland-themed music festival, formerly known as ShamrockFest, returns to Loudoun County under a new name and fresh party lineup. VA Irish Fest is a one-day showcase featuring on-site vendors, traditional Irish dance performances, and multiple music sets so the toe-tapping beats bump all day long ($15+).

Ireland at the Wharf Festival

location_on District Pier at The Wharf, 101 District Sq., SW language Website March 16

Ireland at the Wharf is back for another giant St. Patrick’s Day party. All ages are invited to the waterfront, where festival-goers can experience live performances by the lasses and lads of Virginia-based Boyle School of Irish Dance, Baltimore’s Poehemia, and a blend of hits from the 19th Street Band. Also, there will be drink specials at area bars, and a showing of the Ireland vs. Scotland Six Nations Rugby match on the big screen at Transit Pier (free).

Kiss Me, I’m Irish

location_on 1340 U St., NW language Website March 15-17

Make some fun memories at this St. Paddy’s weekend bar crawl. The multi-day U Street bar hop takes you to eight local eateries and lounges where you can find cheap drinks and discounted snacks. The stroll begins at Sudhouse DC and continues on to The Alchemist, El Rey, Chicken + Whiskey, and more pubs ($20+).

Family Funday: St. Patrick’s Day at Metrobar

location_on 640 Rhode Island Ave., NE language Website March 17

If you’re looking for a place to celebrate with your kiddos, Metrobar is offering family-friendly live music performed by folk-fusion DC band Corned Beef Hash, and face painting ($5 per family).

Profs & Pints DC: Ireland 101

location_on 801 E St., NW language Website March 17

Grab a seat at Penn Social to join an introductory lesson on the Emerald Isle’s language, poetry, stories, and songs in a Profs and Pints: Ireland 101 class. The event will be led by Fulbright scholar and Catholic University teacher Seán Ó Coistealbha ($14).

St. Patrick’s Day Tour of DC’s Noted Irish-Americans

location_on Tour meets at 200 17th St., NW, in front of the Organization of American States language Website March 17

This guided St. Patrick’s Day tour tells the stories of Irish-Americans who shaped American history and DC’s landscape. Participants will learn about locally influential Irish-Americans including presidents, artists, and members of the military. The tour will be led by Edward P. Moser, a humorist and author who has written several books about DC heritage and politics ($24).

