11 Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Around DC

Ready to wear green this weekend? Here are some St. Patrick’s Day events happening around DC:

Irish Cooking Classes at Cookology Culinary School

4238 Wilson Blvd., Suite 3110, Arlington

Cookology will host four Irish cooking classes between March 16 and March 19. Attend one of the evening classes to learn how to make classics like shepherd’s pie and the Irish potato dish colcannon, or swing by a brunch class to make dishes like an Irish apple-and-sausage breakfast casserole. Classes run between a $75 and $125 per person.

St. Patrick’s Day Tour of DC’s Noted Irish-Americans

Tour meets at 200 17th St., NW in front of the Organization of American States

This St. Patrick’s Day tour tells the stories of Irish-Americans who shaped American history and DC’s landscape. Participants will learn about locally influential Irish-Americans such as presidents, artists, and members of the military. The tour will be led by Edward P. Moser, a humorist and author who has written several books about Washington. It begins March 17 at 5:30 p.m. and costs $23 per ticket.

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE The NoMa beer garden is throwing back-to-back St. Patrick’s day parties on March 17 and 18. Friday’s DJ dance party kicks off at 12 p.m. with green beer, themed cocktails, raffles, and giveaways. Saturday’s party will also start at 12 p.m. and will add live entertainment and a stein-holding contest to the mix. Reserve a spot here.

Ireland at the Wharf Festival

District Pier at The Wharf, 101 District Sq., SW

This celebration of Irish culture kicks off with a marching bagpipe band and a Guinness beer garden. Grab Irish coffee and treats throughout the day while taking in performances from local Irish dance schools and live Celtic, Irish, and Americana music. No tickets are required for the event. It will run March 18 from 12 to 6 p.m.

St. Pawty’s Day Dog-Friendly Bar Crawl

Meet at Dacha Navy Yard; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Don’t want your dog to feel left out of the St. Patrick’s Day fun? Take them with you on this bar crawl around Navy Yard, which includes pit stops at locations like The Salt Line and Gatsby with drink specials and a pup photoshoot at Dacha. Dogs must be leashed during the tour. It runs March 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.. Tickets are $15 to $20.

Le Fantome

4501 Woodberry St., Riverdale

The bar at the Le Fantome food hall will pour St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks on March 17. Enjoy a Guinness or Smithwick’s Irish Ale, or go for cocktails like the Shamrock Sour or a drink named after Irish UFC champion Connor McGregor, with McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey, vodka, Kahlua, and Baileys.

The Roost

1401 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

From March 15 to March 17, the Roost’s various vendors will offer multiple St. Patrick’s day experiences. For instance, treat yourself to a traditional Irish flute performance on March 15 at the Show of Hands Lounge, and on March 17, you can sample a flight of Irish whiskeys or try Irish-style stouts and green beers at Shelter.

All-Week Irish Music at the Dubliner

4 F St., NW

Irish bar The Dubliner will celebrate St. Patty’s with live music every day during the week leading up to the actual day itself. The pub, which is an exact replica of a pub in Dublin and has a hundred kinds of Irish whiskey in its collection, will have live music playing all day on St. Patrick’s Day starting at 9 a.m.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Celebrate both St. Patrick’s Day and March Madness at Metrobar, which will have themed cocktails, beer buckets, and live music from the DC-based Mike Tony Scoglio Band. Festivities kick off March 17 at 12 p.m. It’s free to attend, but reserve a spot here.

Clover Whiskey Tasting with Drink The District

National Union Building, 918 F St., NW

This event is for the Irish whiskey fans. Attendees can sample 10 different whiskeys, have unlimited samples of ciders and stouts, and take a 20-minute cocktail class in the space’s kitchen while listening to live music from an Irish musician. The event is March 18 from 2 to 4:30 p.m and costs $26 per person.

An Intro to Irish Language at Little Penn Coffeehouse

801 E St., NW

Swing by this Profs and Pints event to learn the basics of the Gaelic language from Fulbright scholar and Catholic University professor Sophie Ní Riain. She’ll walk you through the origins and evolution of the language, as well as useful greetings, phrases, and pronunciations. The event is March 22; advance tickets are $14, while tickets at the door are $17 or $15 with a student ID. Doors open at 6 p.m.