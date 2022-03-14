The highly-anticipated new condominium community Towngate North recently opened for sales in Alexandria, VA.

Comprised of two distinguished buildings off Slaters Lane, Towngate North offers 81 new condominiums for buyers to choose from, with a selection of 1-,2- and 3-bedroom layouts priced from the mid $400’s to $2.5M. Delivery of the homes is slated to begin by the end of 2022.

Luxurious finishes line the interiors of each residence at Towngate North. The unique floorplans provide spaciousness and ample natural light throughout. Each modern kitchen includes sleek stainless steel appliances and elegant countertops. Similar elevated features can be found in the tasteful bathroom designs.

In addition to the remarkable elements included in each home, flexible dens and private outdoor living spaces are available for select residences. Additionally, owners have access to a rooftop terrace that provides spectacular views of the Potomac River, Old Town North and beyond — all while enjoying the furnished lounges, grills and more.

The stunning rooftop is just one of many on-site amenities that will be available to owners of Towngate North. Others include a fitness studio with a yoga room, community clubhouse, conference room, bike storage, pet spa and concierge service. This package was curated specifically to make each day easier and more enjoyable.

Another daily convenience comes from the community’s premier location in Old Town North Alexandria. There are countless walkable destinations within reach of Towngate North, including boutiques, locally-owned restaurants and craft breweries. Plus all of the sought-after storefronts along King Street are just moments away.

Outdoor recreation is also abundant around Towngate North. Owners will have the Mount Vernon Trail right outside their doorstep to run, walk or bike. Fresh air can be found at nearby parks and waterfront activities as well. When it’s time to explore other parts of Virginia or Washington, D.C., the Metro and George Washington Memorial Parkway are both easily accessible.

“The culture of the area is unlike anything else in the region,” remarks Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President for Brookfield Residential. “We’re overwhelmed by the interest we’ve been seeing at Towngate North — it’s clear that the lifestyle being offered here is truly unparalleled.”

Sales are being conducted at Towngate North’s off-site sales office, located at 525 Wythe Street. Interested home shoppers can schedule a private appointment and see more information by visiting TowngateNorth.com.