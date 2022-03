Best Things to Do in the DC Area, 3/21-3/27: Sushi Classes, Kite Flying, and Cyborg Dance Parties

Have a Great Week!Β

For your convenience, this newsletter includes emojis to help you during these unprecedented times:Β

The πŸ›‹ indicates an event is happening in-person inside .

The 🌲 indicates an event is happening in-person outside .Β

The πŸ’» indicates an event is happening virtually.Β

The πŸ’‰ indicates an event requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test .Β

And lastly, the πŸ†“ indicates an event is free.

Β

Top 7 Picks of the Week

1. Fly a kite!πŸͺ One of the busiest events on the National Mall is the Blossom Kite Festival. If you’re looking for a less-crowded alternative or some kite-making opportunities, I suggest going to Alethia Tanner Park for NoMa In Bloom Festival (Sat, 🌲, πŸ†“, NoMa).

2. An affordable art market. 🎨 Head to the REACH to shop from over 50 local visual artists as they sell their old inventory for a ‘Spring Cleaning.’ Items will be priced for $150 or less (Sat-Sun, πŸ†“ entry, 🌲, Kennedy Center).

3. Buy some native plants. 🌷 The National Arboretum is having its Native Plant Sale (Sun, $, 🌲, Arboretum).

4. Wordle, anyone? 🧩 Spend an evening at Planet Word for a celebration unveiling of their new word-sleuthing inspired exhibit entitled β€œLexicon Lane.” Bring along your fellow Scrabble lover for snacks and themed cocktails (Fri, $40, πŸ›‹, Downtown). If you enjoy puzzles you might be interested in attending the tabletop game convention Washingcon (Sat-Sun, $, πŸ›‹, Convention Center) or participating in a puzzle swap as part of a belated commemoration of National Puzzle Day (Sat, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹, Southeast).

5. A costume-encouraged cyborg dance party. πŸ€– The Futures Art Exhibit will be hosting a late-night Cyborg Birthday dance party (Fri, πŸ†“, πŸ›‹, National Mall).

6. Architecture & Design Film Festival. The National Building Museum hosts the Architecture & Design Film Festival, including an opening night screening of β€œMau” and reception (Thurs, $40, πŸ›‹, Chinatown).

7. The best food events. πŸ£πŸŽβ˜•οΈπŸŒ½ Head to La Cosecha and take a cooking class on Pupusas & Elote Loco (Fri, $59, πŸ›‹, Union Market). For your radar, the #BakersforUkraine initiative is still ongoing with Bakers Against Racism. Shop Made in DC will be hosting a workshop with Pratt Standard on how to make festive Cherry Blossom Brunch Cocktails (Sun, $75, πŸ›‹, Union Market). Visit the Asian Art Museum as they host the author of β€œFood Lab” who will be discussing his newest book, “The Wok” (Thurs, $30, πŸ›‹, National Mall). Western Market is hosting aΒ sushi 101 class (Sat, $25, πŸ›‹, Foggy Bottom). Discover how to pair cider and macaronsΒ with Supreme Core Cider (Sat, πŸ›‹, $30). Have a jazz-filled evening with Common Good City Farm and Compass Coffee with coffee, cocktails, and bites (Thurs, $55+, πŸ›‹, Ivy City).

