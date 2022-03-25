Bad Bunny‘s concert tonight at Capital One Arena sold out fast—which is no surprise given that the entire tour was reportedly the fastest seller since Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 2018 tour. But you actually can still snag a ticket for the DC stop of El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, with the cheap seats going for as low as $250 on the secondary market. (Or if you want to be closer to El Conejo Malo you could consider spending—gulp—$10,000).
But whether you scored tickets or not, you can still celebrate Bad Bunny’s arrival in town. Here are four DC-area after-parties to check out, along with some other spots that play reggaeton.
1. After party with DJ Orma, Bad Bunny’s official DJ
Sounds by: DJ Machado, DJ Swiizy, DJ Luckyboom
Location: Sachi Nightclub, 727 15th St NW.
Cover: $40
Time: Starts at 10 PM
2. Bad Bunny after-concert party
Sounds by: DJ Xplosive, DJ Truko, DJ MCJR
Location: Bravo Bravo, 1001 Connecticut Ave NW.
Cover: $20
Time: 10 PM – 4 AM
3. Viva La Noche: Bad Bunny after-concert party
Sounds by: DJ Danny and DJ Reckless
Location: Cuba Libre, 801 9th St NW suite A.
Cover: Free
Time: 10:30 PM – 3:00 AM
4. Fireball Fridays: Bad Bunny after party
Sounds by: DJ DNS
Location: Cafe Citron, 1343 Connecticut Ave NW.
Cover: Free
Time: Starts at 10 PM
Other Places That Play Reggaeton
5. International Nights
Location: El Centro, 218 Wisconsin Ave NW.
Sounds by: DJ Carlos Andrés
Time: 10 PM – 3 PM
Cover: Free
6. Carnaval de Barranquila
Location: Toro Toro, 1300 I St NW.
Sounds by: DJ Alex Bernal
Time: 10 PM
Cover: Free