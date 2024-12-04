15 DC-Area Musicians to See Live this December

Had enough of holiday parties but still want to get out of the house? You’re in luck: here are 15 area artists to see and enjoy—live and in person!—before the year ends.

Indie & Pop

This indie rock band has been through many phases together—from opening at shows as students at George Washington University to selling out the Atlantis and winning the Wammie Award for Best Rock Album with their 2023 album, Maryland House. This month, they’re celebrating the release of their sixth album, Cardboard Cutouts, at Black Cat on December 6.

This duo released their debut EP, Everything Good Ends earlier this year and has already racked up thousands of listeners. Now, they’re headlining a show at Songbyrd on December 15, joined by fellow local acts Dorinda and Mieke.

After starting up around the 9:30 Club scene in the 1980s, Betty became known for performing the theme song from the TV show The L Word. Nearing their fourth decade together, the band released another album this year and will be playing older and newer songs at Union Stage on December 17.

Rock

Noted on DCist’s list of area musicians to watch in 2024, Perro Sombra sticks out as a group of modern rockeros—combining moody Spanish lyricism with a clear inspiration drawn from old school rock ‘n roll. Their newest album, El Fuego Eterno, was just released in November ahead of their show at the Pocket, taking place December 7.

Soundfynd x WRGW

The music discovery platform Soundfynd and George Washington University radio station WRGW are coming together to bring a night of rock music to Songbyrd on December 8. Featured acts include Berra, a funky alt-rock outfit hailing from American University, College Park-based group Baltimore Avenue, and DC noise rock band Dundrum.

This shoegaze band splits their time between DC and Philadelphia due to members living in both cities, but the District is happy to welcome them back—they’re bringing their droning punk-lite sound layered in thick synth to DC9 on December 15, where they’re opening for Philly natives Wax Jaw.

Punk & Hardcore

To celebrate a decade of Salad Days, a documentary following the early DC punk scene, the filmmakers are hosting a showing of a revamped version of the film alongside a concert featuring Birthday Girl DC and Hammered Hulls at Black Cat on December 28.

This metalcore band based out of Fredericksburg has made a name for itself since its inception two years ago—their second-ever single, “In Pieces,” has racked up nearly 300,000 streams. They’re playing Jammin’ Java on December 29 with support from fellow local hardcore acts Crutch, Seikilos, and Tripping Corpse.

Hip-Hop

This rapper-producer duo—Woods hails from the District, Segal from Rockville—made it big with their collaborations on the 2019 release Hiding Places and 2023’s Maps. They’re coming home on December 8, playing at Union Stage to celebrate the five-year anniversary of their first project together.

Another rapper to make it big from the DC scene, Oddisee—whose discography is full of shoutouts to the area, including a track named “I’m From PG” and an album called Rock Creek Park—will be performing at Union Stage on December 18.

Organized by local artists Zuri and XZAI, plus their Dallas-based collaborator Bril Abanti, this show at the Pocket on December 28 brings together the best of the area—courtesy of the two DC-based organizers as well as R&B singer Tia Sings and comedian Makael Exum—and beyond.

Funk & Soul

This six-piece blends together rock, jazz, and soul to make something best described as danceable—their setup including multiple synthesizers and souped-up guitars. Only a week after the release of their latest single, “Utopia,” they’re playing DC9 on December 7.

Oh He Dead might take the prize for DC’s musical sweetheart. The funky pop band brings elements from all over the soundscape, creating something utterly unique that has garnered the attention of outlets local and beyond. Now, at their biggest show yet, they’re taking the stage at the Anthem on New Year’s Eve alongside Sammy Rae and the Friends.

Country

Taking the reins at Union Stage’s “All Hat No Cattle” free country music night on December 14 is Heaven Forbid, the self-proclaimed “high falutin’ rootin’ tootin’ sons of guns” hailing from the District. In addition to some good country music for city folk, Union Stage is offering $3 beer.

Celebrating the recent release of his debut album, Momentum, this Montgomery County crooner is taking the stage at Songbyrd on December 18 with fellow Maryland country singer Tom Starr.