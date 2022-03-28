Join us for an unforgettable evening of dazzling entertainment, incredible cuisine, and more! Don your finest pink attire and start the evening with a sushi and sake tasting reception. Enjoy a dinner of culinary delights crafted by TCMA Executive Chef Houman Gohary.

After dinner concludes, join the after-party for music and dancing. Throughout the evening, partake in beverages, including the featured cocktail of the Festival provided by House of Suntory and Legent Bourbon, through an exclusive XR Bar experience provided by ARTECHOUSE DC.