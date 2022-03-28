Can a plant-based diet reduce pain from endometriosis? The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is recruiting participants in the Washington, D.C., area for a 12-week research study. This study will explore the effect of a low-fat, plant-based diet on symptoms of endometriosis including pain and inflammation.

Join this no-cost research study to see if a change in nutrition can reduce endometriosis-related pain and improve quality of life! Weekly virtual Zoom meetings will be hosted by our multidisciplinary clinical research team. Qualified participants randomly assigned to the plant-based diet group will receive:

Study-related online group support sessions each week

A one-on-one consultation with a dietitian

Lab tests to check specific study-related health measures

Cooking demonstrations

Nutrition and meal planning education

If you have been diagnosed with endometriosis, live in the Washington, D.C. area, and are not currently following a low-fat, plant-based diet, please fill out the interest survey and one of our research coordinators will contact you!

Learn more and find out if you qualify to participate at PCRM.org/Endometriosis or 202-527-7385

The Physicians Committee is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, headquartered in Washington, DC. We are dedicated to saving and improving human and animal lives through plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.