National Harbor and Cherry Blossom Season—there’s no better pair! From March 17 to April 17, this waterfront destination is your go-to site to surround yourself with beauty in bloom.

Known for their hundreds of Okame cherry trees lining the waterfront, National Harbor’s trees are some of the earliest blooms in the D.C. region—not to mention some of the most vibrant. Their spectacular colors last about three weeks, serving as the perfect backdrop for springtime fun.

But as any regular Harbor-goer will tell you, Cherry Blossom Season is about more than breathtaking views by the water.

From the awe-inspiring art, specialty dining and flavorful cocktails at MGM National Harbor, impressive stays and the ever- popular Sakura Sunday, this is a seasonal stop you won’t want to pass up. Check out some of the amazing things to do during Cherry Blossom Season at National Harbor.

Sakura Sunday — April 3

Sakura Sunday, the ever-popular annual National Cherry Blossom Festival event at National Harbor is packing all things Nihon into a onetime day-long bash! This free event will include a massive roster of things to do, including a Japanese market, Japanese picnicking and culturally inspired music and entertainment.

Art in Bloom

Ever a staple of the National Harbor scene, art and creativity are front-and-center for Cherry Blossom Season. Aside from art classes and interactive vendors, there’s plenty of impressive public art to absorb.

The Giant Cherry Blossom sculptures from 2021 are returning D.C. region, including the permanent installation in National Harbor by artist Josue “Corinto” Martinez, which has been fully updated for the 2022 season. These passionate, unique art installations are scattered throughout the area—think you can find all 26?

If art is your forte, spend an afternoon taking the Guide by Cell outdoor art gallery tour. Cherry Blossom Season is the perfect opportunity to bask in both man-made and natural beauty.

Make It A Day or Make It A Stay

National Harbor is making is easier than ever to enjoy Cherry Blossom Season. Whether you’re looking for a day trip with the family, a weekend with the girls or a week-long getaway, there are plenty of reasons to make it happen.

Ring in spring with hotel packages from Gaylord National, The Westin or AC Hotel. You can fill the days and nights with art classes, entertainment and outdoor fun, you won’t want to leave this waterfront paradise.

For more information on National Harbor, seasonal offerings and all things Cherry Blossom celebrations, visit https:// www.nationalharbor.com/cherryblossom.