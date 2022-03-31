Circa 1820, this beautifully preserved and enhanced historic home in the Southeast quadrant offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 4 fireplaces, original floors, detailed moldings, and two original staircases. Sunshine pours into the gracious living room with two windows and French doors. The house is totally detached from the dining room to the back with windows lining the south side of this inviting dining space.

The heart of the house is the family room open to the kitchen, graced by a fireplace, built-in glass front cabinets and a stunning breakfast room overlooks the magnificent garden. Soapstone countertops, Bosch appliances, and soft close custom cabinets will please the gourmet chef. The breakfast room offers a convenient built-in bookcase and desk area in addition to a wall of tall windows facing the French inspired garden.

The second level presents a spacious guest suite, additional bedroom or office, and a primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Savor the outdoors or dine al fresco in the peaceful rear garden oasis. Elements of symmetry and stone surfaces are evident in the professionally designed, two level garden. Lined with mature plantings one will find boxwood, camellia, lenten roses, hostas and climbing hydrangeas. Making this home even more irresistible is its prime location just a short walk to Old Town’s fine shops, restaurants, and the Potomac River.

Address: 314 South Fairfax Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Contact:

Babs Beckwith

McEnearney Associates, Inc.

“The Face of Old Town Real Estate”

703-627-5421

Babs@BabsBeckwith.com